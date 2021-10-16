Fuel rates rallies to highest ever levels!

New Delhi: Fuel rates rallied to their highest ever levels across the country on October 16, as petrol prices increased by 30 to 35 paise per litre and diesel prices hiked by 33 to 37 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of ₹105.49 a litre and ₹111.43 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. In Mumbai, diesel now comes for ₹102.15 a litre; while in Delhi, it costs ₹94.22.

This is the third straight day of 35 paise per litre increase in petrol and diesel prices. There was no change in rates on October 12 and 13.

Petrol and diesel have been priced at ₹106.10 and ₹97.33 respectively in West Bengal’s Kolkata and ₹102.70 and ₹98.59 in Chennai respectively.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at ₹109.16 per litre and diesel at ₹100.00 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at ₹109.73 and diesel cost ₹102.80 for one litre of diesel.

While petrol price in most of the country is already above ₹100-a-litre mark, diesel rates have crossed that level in a dozen states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka and Leh. Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.