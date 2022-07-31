Fuel rates in Odisha on July 31

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel continue to be on the higher side, but fuel rates in Odisha have also been steady.

Customers are reportedly paying Rs 103.01 per litre of petrol in the State Capital while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.58 a litre. In Cuttack, customers are paying Rs 103.54 and Rs 95.10 per litre of petrol and diesel respectively.

As per a fuel rate chart, petrol is being sold at Rs 109.20 in Malkangiri. In Ganjam, petrol costs Rs 104.07 and in Sambalpur, the petroleum product is priced at Rs 104.50.

Similarly, it is being sold at Rs 103.75 in Bhadrak and Rs 108.39 in Koraput.