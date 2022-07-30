Fuel rates in Odisha on July 30

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel continue to be on the higher side, fuel rates in Odisha have more or less been steady.

Customers are reportedly paying Rs 103.01 per litre of petrol in the State Capital while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.68 a litre, an 8 paise reduction in price from Friday. In Cuttack, customers are paying Rs 103.28 and Rs 94.84 per litre of petrol and diesel respectively, a 26 paise fall from Friday.

As per a fuel rate chart, petrol is being sold at Rs 104.68 in Angul. In Balasore petrol costs Rs 103.53 and in Bargarh, the petroleum product is priced at Rs 103.85. Similarly, it is being sold at Rs 103.75 in Bhadrak and Rs 103.98 in Dhenkanal.

As far as the diesel is concerned, it is being sold at Rs 96.40 in Angul, Rs 94.81 in Balasore, Rs 94.68 in Bhubaneswar, Rs 94.84 in Cuttack, Rs 95.52 in Dhenkanal and Rs 100.30 in Malkangiri.