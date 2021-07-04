Fuel Rates Hiked Again; Petrol Rate Nears Rs 106-Mark In Mumbai

New Delhi: After a day’s hiatus, petrol and diesel prices were increased again across the country. While Petrol price was hiked by a steep 35 paise per litre and diesel 18 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

With this latest price hike, per litre petrol and diesel prices in Delhi hit an all-time high of Rs 99.51 and Rs 89.36 respectively.

In Mumbai, the petrol price has reached a new height of Rs 1105.62 per litre. Diesel also increased by 18 paise to retail at Rs 96.95 per litre in the financial capital.

The price of petrol and diesel in Chennai was Rs 100.44 and Rs 93.91 per litre respectively and Rs 99.45 and Rs 92.27 per litre in Kolkata.

The hike on Sunday is the 34th increase in prices since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended a 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.