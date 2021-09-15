Fuel Prices Steady For Tenth Straight Day

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel (fuel) prices remained static on Wednesday. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 101.19 a litre while the rate of diesel was Rs 88.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 107.26 per litre and diesel costs Rs 96.19 for one litre.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 98.96. On Wednesday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 93.26.

Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 101.62 per litre while diesel costs Rs 91.71 a litre.

While petrol can be bought at Rs 109.63 in Bhopal and diesel costs Rs 97.57 a litre.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day.