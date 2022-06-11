Fuel prices stable in Odisha in June 11

Bhubaneswar: The retail prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged in Odisha on Saturday. The petrol and diesel prices are stable in the capital city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

While the price of petrol per litre remains unchanged at Rs 103.22 in the capital city of Bhubaneswar today, diesel price remains at Rs 94.70 per litre.

As per the fuel rate chart, the price of petrol remains at Rs 104.66 in Ganjam and petrol is being sold at 109.20 in Malkangiri. Similarly, in Sambalpur the petroleum product is priced at Rs 104.29. Meanwhile, the rate of petrol is 103.75 in Bhadrak and Rs 107.90 in Koraput.