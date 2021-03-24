Fuel Prices Slashed For First Time In 3 Weeks; Check Prices In Top Cities

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were cut for the first time on Wednesday after they remained unchanged for 24 consecutive days.

State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Wednesday, slashed fuel prices by 18 paise (petrol), and 17 paise (diesel) respectively.

Speculations were rife that the OMCs may curtail rates soon owing to a steep dip in global crude oil rates in the wake of rising coronavirus cases and the reimposition of lockdown in some nations.

Following Wednesday’s cut, the price of a litre of petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 90.99, down from 91.17. Petrol prices have also declined in other major cities comprising Bengaluru (Rs 94.04), Chennai (Rs 92.95), Jaipur (Rs 97.56), Hyderabad (Rs 94.61), Kolkata (Rs 91.18), Mumbai (Rs 97.40).

Meanwhile, diesel price in Delhi has now dipped to Rs 81.30, down 17 paise from Tuesday, March 23. The fuel’s rate has also come down in other major cities comprising Bengaluru (Rs 86.21), Chennai (Rs 86.29), Hyderabad (Rs 88.67), Jaipur (Rs 89.84), Kolkata (Rs 84.18), Mumbai (Rs 88.42), Bengaluru (Rs 86.21).