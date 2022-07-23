Fuel prices rise in several places across Odisha; details here

Bhubaneswar: On Saturday, almost every part of Odisha witnessed a marginal rise in fuel prices. While the Capital city Bhubaneswar witnessed an eight paise rise in Petrol prices taking it to 103.19 per litre, the millenium city of Cuttack saw a rise of 21 paise making a litre of petrol cost 103.49 on Saturday.

Bargarh city in western Odisha saw a steep rise of Rs 1.22 in petrol prices taking the rate to 105.28. Similarly, Sambalpur reported a rise of 46 paise, Sundargarh 23 paise, Nayagarh 16 paise, Koraput 20 paise, Khordha 8 paise, Kandhamal Rs 1.03, Jajpur 42 paise, Ganjam 89 paise, Boudh 28 paise, Bhadrak 24 paise as compared to the rates on Friday.

As far as the price of diesel is concerned, Bargarh saw a rise of Rs 1.17 on Saturday taking the price to 96.79 per litre. Similarly, Bhadrak witnessed a rise of 3 paise, Bhubaneswar 8 paise, Boudh 27 paise, Cuttack 20 paise, Jajpur 41 paise, Kalahandi 32 paise, Kandhamal Rs 1.00, Khordha 8 paise, Koraput 19 paise, Nayagarh 15 paise, Nuapara 54 paise, Sambalpur 44 paise and Sundargarh 23 paise taking the price of diesel per litre to Rs 95.08.

At several places in the State, the prices of petrol has remained unchanged, for example Deogarh (Rs 104.00), Dhenkanal (Rs 103.98) and Jharsuguda (Rs 103.21).