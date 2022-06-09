Fuel prices remain unchanged on June 9

Bhubaneswar: The retail prices of fuel have remained unchanged in Odisha on Thursday. The petrol and diesel prices are stable in the capital city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.Customers are reportedly paying Rs 103.22 per litre of petrol in the capital city of Bhubaneswar today while the selling price of diesel is Rs 94.70 a litre.

Similarly, petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 103.54 and Rs 95.10 per litre respectively in Cuttack.

As per a fuel rate chart, petrol is being sold at 109.20 in Malkangiri. In Ganjam, petrol costs Rs 104.66 and in Sambalpur the petroleum product is priced at Rs 104.29. Similarly, the rate of petrol is 103.75 in Bhadrak and Rs 107.90 in Koraput.