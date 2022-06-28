Fuel prices in Odisha on June 28

Bhubaneswar: Though the prices of fuel continued to be on the higher side, no large change has been witnessed in the rates of the fuel in different places of Odisha on Tuesday.

While customers are reportedly paying Rs 103.63 per litre of petrol in the Capital city, diesel is available at Rs 95.18 a litre. Similarly, petrol and diesel are available at Rs 103.37 and Rs 94.93 per litre respectively in Cuttack.

As per a fuel rate chart, petrol is being sold at 109.20 in Malkangiri. In Ganjam, petrol costs Rs 104.54 and in Sambalpur, the petroleum product is priced at Rs 103.29. Similarly, petrol is being sold at 103.75 in Bhadrak and Rs 108.01 in Koraput.