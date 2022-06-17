Fuel prices in Odisha on June 17

Bhubaneswar: The prices of fuel have remained unchanged at different places in Odisha on Friday. While customers are reportedly paying Rs 103.01 per litre of petrol in the Capital city, diesel is available at Rs 94.58 a litre.

Similarly, petrol and diesel are available at Rs 103.54 and Rs 95.10 per litre respectively in Cuttack.

As per the fuel rate chart, petrol is being sold at 109.20 in Malkangiri. In Ganjam, petrol costs Rs 104.11 and in Sambalpur the petroleum product is priced at Rs 104.50. Similarly, petrol is being sold at 103.75 in Bhadrak and Rs 107.63 in Koraput.