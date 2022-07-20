Fuel prices in Odisha on July 20

Bhubaneswar: There has been no been no much change in the fuel prices at different places in Odisha on Wednesday.

Customers have to pay Rs 103.47 per litre of petrol in Bhubaneswar while diesel is being sold at Rs 95.03 a litre. In Cuttack, Rs 103.37 and Rs 94.93 per litre of petrol and diesel, respectively.

In other districts like Malkangiri, Ganjam and Sambalpur petrol is being sold at Rs 109.20, Rs 104.63 and Rs 103.29 respectively. Similarly, it is being sold at Rs 103.75 in Bhadrak and Rs 99.63 in Koraput.

Likewise, the petrol change in Angul remained at Rs 105.05, Rs 103.58 in Balasore, Rs 104.63 in Bargarh, Rs 105.56 in Bolangir, Rs 105.46 in Boudh, Rs 104.35 in Deogarh, Rs 103.98 in Dhenkanal, Rs 105.11 in Gajapati, Rs 94.54 in Jagatsinghpur, Rs 102.99 in Jajpur, Rs 103.23 in Jharsuguda, Rs 106.97 in Kalahandi, Rs 105.94 in Kandhamal, Rs 103.54 in Kendrapara, Rs 104.09 in Keonjhar, Rs 103.47 in Khordha, Rs 103.57 in Mayurbhanj, Rs 107.79 in Nabarangpur, Rs 103.63 in Nayagarh, Rs 106.17 in Nuapada, Rs 103.25 in Puri, Rs 106.17 in Rayagada, Rs 103.29 in Sambalpur, Rs 104.53 in Sonepur and Rs 103.89 in Sundargarh.