Fuel prices in Odisha on July 2

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have remained mostly unchanged at different places in Odisha on Saturday. While customers are reportedly paying Rs 103.19 per litre of petrol in the Capital city, diesel is available at Rs 94.76 a litre.

Similarly, petrol and diesel are available at Rs 103.37 and Rs 94.93 per litre respectively in Cuttack .

As per the fuel rate chart, petrol is being sold at 108.92 in Malkangiri. In Ganjam, petrol costs Rs 104.66 and in Sambalpur the petroleum product is priced at Rs 103.85. Similarly, petrol is being sold at 103.61 in Bhadrak and Rs 107.79 in Koraput.