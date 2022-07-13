Fuel prices in Odisha on July 13

Bhubaneswar: Though the prices of fuel continued to be on the higher side, no large change has been witnessed in the rates of the fuel in different places of Odisha on Wednesday.

While customers are reportedly paying Rs 103.05 per litre of petrol in the Capital city, diesel is available at Rs 94.62 a litre.

Similarly, petrol and diesel are available at Rs 103.54 and Rs 95.10 per litre respectively in Cuttack .

Similarly, petrol is being sold at Rs 103.73 in Bhadrak and Rs 107.79 in Koraput.