Fuel prices in Odisha on July 12

Bhubaneswar: The fuel prices remained constant in the capital city Bhubaneshwar on Tuesday and is recorded at Rs 103.19 and Rs 94.76, for petrol and diesel respectively.

The current prices for petrol and diesel in Silver City, Cuttack are Rs 103.54 and Rs 95.10, respectively. In Malkangiri, Odisha, the cost of petrol is now Rs 108.92 per liter, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.30 per liter.

However, the price of petrol in New Delhi was recorded at Rs 96.72 and Rs 86.62, respectively. The cost of petrol was Rs 102.63 in Chennai, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, and Rs 111.35 in Mumbai, respectively. While in Mumbai, the diesel rates are Rs 97.28, Kolkata’s are Rs 92.76, and Chennai’s are Rs 94.24 respectively.