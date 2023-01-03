Fuel Prices In Odisha On January 3 

Bhubaneswar: On December 30, petrol, and diesel is being sold at Rs 103.11 and Rs 94.68 respectively in Odisha capital, Bhubaneswar.

The Petrol price in Ganjam district witnessed Rs 103.77 today and the price of diesel here is Rs 95.31 per litre.

The price of petrol in Sambalpur district saw Rs 103.23 per litre today while the price of diesel was Rs 94.81 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of Petrol is seen to be highest at Malkangiri as of 30 December 2022. The petrol price here is placed at Rs 108.92 per litre while the diesel price is Rs 100.29

It is followed by Nabarangapur and Koraput, where the prices of petrol today are Rs 108.13 per litre and Rs 107.79 per litre respectively while the diesel price in Nabarangapur and Koraput stood the same is Rs 99.53 and Rs 99.21 per litre respectively.