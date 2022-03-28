Fuel prices hiked for sixth time in a week; Rs 4-4.10 overall increase in a week

New Delhi: Fuel prices were increased for the sixth time in the last seven days as the cost of petrol in Delhi neared ₹100-mark.

According to a price notification of state fuel retailers, petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹99.41 per litre, a 30-paisa increase, while diesel will cost ₹90.77, a 35-paisa hike from Sunday.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are being sold at ₹114.19 and ₹98.50 per litre, while the price of petrol and diesel in Chennai is ₹105.18 and ₹95.33.

Petrol in Kolkata will now cost ₹108.85 and diesel at ₹93.92 per litre.

On the first four occasions, fuel prices were increased by 80 paise per litre, the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017. On Sunday, petrol price went up by 50 paise a litre and diesel by 55 paise.