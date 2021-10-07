Fuel prices hiked again for third straight day

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices have been increased for the third consecutive day on Thursday, sending retail rates to all-time high levels, with a “substantial” increase in the offing in coming days as international oil prices continued to rise.

A litre of petrol costs Rs 103.24 in Delhi, a hike of 34 paise, while the rate of diesel was Rs 91.77 per litre, a hike of 35 paise.

In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 109.25 per litre, which is costlier by 29 paise and diesel costs Rs 99.55 for one litre, a 38 paise increase.

Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 103.94 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 94.88 a litre, 29 paise and 35 paise, respectively.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 100.75, which is an increase of 26 paise. On Thursday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 96.26 per litre, a rise of 33 paise.

State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) had on September 24 resumed daily price revision, ending the pause in rates hit since September 5.

The price hike during May-July period pushed petrol prices above the ₹100-a-litre mark in more than half of the country, while diesel crossed that level in at least three states.