Fuel prices drop marginally in these Odisha cities

Bhubaneswar: Marginal drop in fuel prices was witnessed at several cities in Odisha on Sunday. Customers have to pay Rs 103.11 per litre of petrol in Bhubaneswar while diesel is being sold at Rs 95.68 a litre. In Cuttack, customers are paying Rs 103.54 and Rs 95.10 per litre of petrol and diesel, respectively.

In other districts like Malkangiri, Ganjam and Sambalpur petrol is being sold at Rs 108.92, Rs 104.66 and Rs 103.85 respectively. Similarly, it is being sold at Rs 103.73 in Bhadrak and Rs 107.79 in Koraput.

Likewise, the petrol change in Angul remained at Rs 104.86, Rs 103.23 in Balasore, Rs 104.15 in Bargarh, Rs 105.67 in Bolangir, Rs 105.18 in Boudh, Rs 104.35 in Deogarh, Rs 103.98 in Dhenkanal, Rs 105.66 in Gajapati, Rs 102.71 in Jagatsinghpur, Rs 103.42 in Jajpur, Rs 103.31 in Jharsuguda, Rs 106.76 in Kalahandi, Rs 104.91 in Kandhamal, Rs 103.11 in Kendrapara, Rs 105.20 in Keonjhar, Rs 103.11 in Khordha, Rs 104.05 in Mayurbhanj, Rs 108.13 in Nabarangpur, Rs 103.47 in Nayagarh, Rs 105.68 in Nuapada, Rs 103.61 in Puri, Rs 107.01 in Rayagada, Rs 103.85 in Sambalpur, Rs 104.69 in Sonepur and Rs 104.78 in Sundargarh.