Fuel prices at different places in Odisha on August 14

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices have been considerably steady in Odisha and other parts of the country. As per August 14 updates, petrol is being sold at Rs 103.19 and Rs 103.59 in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack respectively.

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar is Rs 94.76, in Cuttack the fuel’s rate is Rs 95.14.

Petrol price at Angul remained the same Rs 104.71 on Friday while in Balasore, it is sold at Rs 103.95. Petrol price in Bargarh is Rs 103.85. It is sold at Rs 104.05 in Bhadrak, Rs 105.91 in Bolangir, Rs 103.98 in Dhenkanal, Rs 103.77 in Jajpur, Rs 104.84 in Keonjhar and Rs 103.44 in Puri.

The price of diesel is at Rs 96.22 in Angul, Rs 95.41 in Bargarh, Rs 95.60 in Bhadrak, Rs 95.52 in Dhenkanal, Rs 95.29 in Jajpur, Rs 96.32 in Keonjhar, Rs 99.24 in Koraput and Rs 100.29 in Malkangiri.