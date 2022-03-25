Fuel Price Hiked By 80 Paise A Litre Again; Check Latest Rates In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices witnessed another 80-paise hike per litre on Friday, third increase in four days.

The increases are the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was started in June 2017.

After the third hike, diesel price breached Rs 100 mark in Malkangiri while diesel is sold at Rs 100.61 a litre in Kalimela and petrol price is Rs 111.09 per litre.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 97.81 per litre and Rs 89.07 per litre, respectively.

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre are at Rs 112.51 and Rs 96.70, an increase of 84 paise and 85 paise respectively.

Chennai saw a 76-paise increase in retail fuel prices, taking the cost of petrol and diesel at Rs 103.67 and Rs 93.71. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is at Rs 106.34 (increased by 84 paise) and diesel is Rs 91.42 (increased by 80 paise).