Fuel Price Hike: Congress To Hold 15-Day Agitation From Nov 14

New Delhi: The Congress party will hold a 15-day agitation against the rise in petrol and diesel prices from November 14 till November 29.

“We’re going to have continuous agitation against rise in petrol and diesel prices, massive campaigns from November 14 till November 29,” Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said on Saturday.

According to the report, the protest will witness events like ‘Padayatra’ being taken out by the Congress leaders in their respective areas.

Petrol and diesel prices on Sunday were hiked for the fifth consecutive day across the country. With a hike of Rs 0.35, the price of petrol in the national capital increased to Rs 107.59 per litre. The price of diesel also saw a hike of Rs 0.35 in Delhi, thereby amounting to Rs 96.32 per litre on Sunday. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre stood at Rs 113.12 and Rs 104, respectively.