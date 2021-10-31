Fuel price hike: BJD Students’ wing takes out cycle rally

Bhubaneswar: Targeting the Centre over fuel price hike, Students’ wing of BJD took out cycle rally to protest against rising petrol & diesel rates.

On the other hand, Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal will resort to a state-wide protest over the issue from November 1.

While party’s women wing will hold protest against LPG price hike, Youth wing of the party will stage demonstration in front of all petrol pumps across the state from November 5 to 7.