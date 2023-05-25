FSSAI to conduct nationwide surveillance of milk, milk products

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the country’s food regulator, on Thursday, said that it will conduct nationwide surveillance of milk and milk products in its ongoing effort to curb adulteration of milk and milk products. In a press release, FSSAI said that this pan-Indian surveillance will be done on a large scale by collecting samples from both the organised and unorganised sectors in all the districts of the States/UTs.

“The rationale behind choosing milk is due to its indispensable role in our food culture either as a fresh fluid or as processed dairy products. Milk contains vital micronutrients and macronutrients. People of every age group include milk or milk products in their daily diet. Changing lifestyle patterns and increasing health consciousness are the key growth drivers for milk and high-value milk products in India,” FSSAI said in its statement.

The food regulator’s aim is to identify hotspots for adulteration in milk and milk products and devise corrective actions/strategies based on the results of the study and suggest a way forward.

Adding that in order to sustain the mandate of providing safe and wholesome food for human consumption, the said survey will be initiated with an objective to assess the milk and milk products (such as milk, khoa, chenna, paneer, ghee, butter, curd, and ice cream) sold in the country for compliance of the quality and safety parameters as given in FSSR.