FSSAI directs food businesses to remove A1, A2 milk claims from products
New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a directive to food businesses, including online retailers, to cease using ‘A1’ and ‘A2’ labels on milk and dairy products, deeming such labels as misleading.
These labels, according to the FSSAI, are not in alignment with the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006.
The authority reviewed the matter and concluded that while A1 and A2 refer to types of beta-casein protein in milk, the current regulations do not acknowledge this categorization.
Food business operators (FBOs) have been ordered to eliminate these claims from their products. Similarly, e-commerce sites must promptly remove such claims from their listings.
Businesses have a six-month period to use up existing pre-printed labels, with no possibility of an extension.
The distinction between A1 and A2 milk is based on the beta-casein protein content, which varies according to the breed of cow. The FSSAI has underscored the importance of adhering to this new mandate.
Devendra Shah, Chairman of Parag Milk Foods, has endorsed the FSSAI’s decision, stating that the A1 or A2 milk product categories are not recognized globally and are becoming less prevalent. He believes that the FSSAI’s clarification aligns with the wider global consensus.
