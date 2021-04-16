Fruits To Help Lower LDL (‘Bad’) Cholesterol

New Delhi: There are several foods that are not just part of a healthy diet, they can actively help to lower your cholesterol too. As part of your healthy heart diet, try to eat some of these every day. The more you add to your diet, the more they can help lower your cholesterol, especially if you cut down on saturated fat as well.

Avocados: Avocados are highly recommended for blood pressure patients. They make for a rich source of antioxidants like vitamin K, C, B5, B6, E, and monounsaturated fats, which help keep the heart healthy and reduce the risk of stroke. In addition to this, avocado can also regulate LDL and HDL cholesterol levels, as well as blood triglycerides.

Tomatoes: Packed with a variety of vitamins such as vitamin A, B, K, and C, tomatoes can do wonders for your eyes, skin, and heart. Being rich in potassium, tomato is considered a heart-friendly food. It helps bring down cholesterol, blood pressure, and risk of stroke.

Apples: From healthy skin to digestion, there are many reasons why they call it a fruit that keeps the doctor away. The crunchy and delicious fruit could help you manage your cholesterol levels too. The pectin fibre present in apples, with other constituents such as antioxidant polyphenols, reduce levels of unhealthy LDL cholesterol and slow down oxidation – which is a risk factor of atherosclerosis a condition that is characterised by hardened arteries. That’s not all, heart-friendly polyphenols also prevent free radicals from damaging heart muscles and blood vessels.

Citrus Fruits: Citrus fruits such as lemons, limes oranges, and grapefruit may also do wonders in making sure your cholesterol levels are in check. Citrus fruits contain hesperidin, which can reduce symptoms of hypertension and pectin (fibre) and limonoid compounds, which can slow atherosclerosis (hardening of arteries) and reduce “unhealthy” (LDL) cholesterol in the blood. Antioxidant flavones can also lower the risk of strokes in women.”

Papaya: The fibre-rich fruit helps control blood pressure and also regulates levels of “unhealthy” (LDL) cholesterol in the blood. One large fruit (about 780 grams) has about 13 to 14 grams of fibre, which is a decent amount. Fibres also ensure smoother digestion, add bulk to the stool and facilitate bowel movement