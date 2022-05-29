Fruit Prices Skyrocket In Twin City Ahead Of Sabitri Brata

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: Ahead of the Sabitri Brata festival, the prices of all seasonal fruits have skyrocketed in the twin cities of Odisha.

The prices of all seasonal fruits have gone up by at least 50% in Bhubaneswar, and Cuttack city, pinching a hole in the pocket of the common man.

The festival will begin On Monday, most of the city markets witnessed a heavy rush of buyers as people came out for the last-minute shopping for the festival.

Consumers were seen purchasing a variety of fruits, including mango, jackfruit, grapes, orange, palm, banana, watermelon, pineapple, Jamun and ice apple.

While apples sold for Rs 100 – Rs 160 per kg, the grapes were priced at Rs 100 per kg. Likewise, bananas are being sold at Rs 40 to Rs 80 a dozen followed by lychee at Rs 100 to Rs 120 per kg, mangoes at Rs 80-120 per kilo, coconut at Rs 15 to Rs 30 per piece, and pineapple at Rs 35 to Rs 40.

Similarly, while the price of jack fruit ranged from Rs 100 to Rs 150, depending on its quality and size, pomegranate was selling for Rs 60-80 a kg.

Women marrying on Sabitri Brata, they eat fruits the whole day and worship Yamraj, the god of death, in the hopes of a long life for their partner. On this occasion, parents give fruits, new clothes, and other adornments to their newly married daughters.