From Yellove Vault Of Memories: CSK Says ‘Super Thanks’ To Chinna Thala

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) paid tribute to the senior batter Suresh Raina creating a YouTube video after he went unsold in the IPL 2022 auction.

Chennai Super Kings also took to their official Website and thanked Suresh Raina for the all memories.

“All great strides reach a destination. All good stories have an ending! But the memories live on forever! Pledging our undying Yellove for our good ol’ Chinna Thala!” CSK said.

The T20 stalwart was part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for 12 long years and the franchise didn’t buy him back. Known as ‘Mr. IPL’, the 35-year old has been a prolific run-getter in the tournament.

Raina made his debut for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2008 and since then he has been an integral part of the franchise and has been one of the main reasons for their success in the league.

The former Indian batter captained Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016 and 2017 and returned back to the MS Dhoni-led side in 2018 and played a key role in his side’s title-winning triumph.

Suresh Raina is CSK’s highest run-scorer and is also the fourth-highest run-getter in IPL cricket. The left-hander had amassed 5528 runs at an average of 32.51 and a strike rate of 135 in 205 matches. Raina scored over 300 runs in almost every season but experienced a poor run in IPL 2021, where he scored just 160 runs in 11 innings at a poor average of just 17.78.