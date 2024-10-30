Looking for the perfect mix of scares and laughs this Halloween? Horror-comedy movies are the best way to get your heart racing and keep you cracking up at the same time! Whether you’re into spooky jump scares or hilarious twists, we’ve got you covered with our list of the top five horror-comedy movies. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for a rollercoaster of spooky fun!

Stree 2

Stree 2 is a perfect blend of horror and comedy that keeps you hooked from start to finish. With an exciting storyline and a star-studded cast, including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi, this movie is a must-watch! Directed by Amar Kaushik, the story takes us back to the haunted town of Chanderi, where a terrifying headless creature is mysteriously abducting women. Once again, it’s up to Vicky and his friends to save the day and protect their town. This thrilling and fun-filled movie is available to watch on Prime Video, don’t miss it!

Munjya

Munjya is a fantastic example of a successful horror-comedy, a genre that’s tricky to get right. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the movie stars talented actors like Shravari, Abhay Verma, Bhagyashree Limaye, and Mona Singh, who impressed the audience with their performances. The story follows a young man who visits his native village, only to uncover a dark family secret involving a vengeful spirit called Munjya. The twist? Munjya wants to get married! Now, the young man must fight to save himself and his love. Full of laughs and thrills, Munjya is available to stream on Disney + Hotstar.

Jhamkudi

Jhamkudi is a perfect blend of spooky horror and laugh-out-loud comedy! The movie’s fun and thrilling storyline, along with the fantastic performances by stars like Manasi Parekh, Viraj Ghelani, Ojas Rawal, and Sanjay Goradia, keeps the audience hooked from start to finish. Directed by Umang Vyas, the story takes place in Raniwada, a small village in Gujarat cursed by an evil witch named Jhamkudi during the Navratri festival. When real estate agent Bablo and royal heir Kumud return to Raniwada, they plan to confront the terrifying wrath of the witch to save the village. If you’re looking for a must-watch this Halloween, Jhamkudi, available on ShemarooMe, is an exciting and entertaining choice!

Kakuda

After the success of Munjya, director Aditya Sarpotdar is back with another hit, Kakuda, a fun mix of horror and comedy. The movie’s exciting storyline, paired with a stellar cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem, Aasif Khan, and Sachin Vidrohi, makes it a must-watch. Set in the village of Rathodi, which is haunted by Kakuda, a mischievous dwarf ghost, the film keeps you hooked. Every house in the village has two doors, one normal and one small because at 7:15 pm every Tuesday, Kakuda returns! Inspired by real-life events, Kakudi is now streaming on Zee5, ready to give you laughs and chills!

Murder Mubarak

Murder Mubarak has arrived on Netflix, bringing a fun mix of mystery and comedy! Directed by Homi Adajania and based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel ‘Club You To Death’, the movie promises a blend of suspense and laughter. With a star-studded cast, including Pankaj Tripathi and Sara Ali Khan, it dives into the investigation of a murder in high society. The twist? A quirky police officer takes the lead, stepping into a glamorous world of secrets and surprises. As he digs deeper, he discovers that nothing is quite as it seems. Get ready for a thrilling, fun ride!

With all these films the Bhool Bhulaiya 3 is also anticipated among the audience.