From SRK, Diljit Dosanjh to Alia Bhatt, Nick Jonas: Uorfi Javed Slides into Celebrities’ DMs

Smoothly sliding into DMs is an art, and Uorfi seems to be at an expert level with her quirky and lovable DMs to her favourite celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Diljeet Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, and even Nick Jonas.

Through a series of personalized rhymes, poems, and shayaris, Uorfi is playfully nudging them to hit that follow button and catch her reality series, Follow Kar Lo Yaar.

Prime Video’s unscripted Original series, which gives an unabashed and unfiltered glimpse into the life of Uorfi, launched last week and has received much love and adulation from celebrities like Samantha, Ananya Panday, Rajkummar Rao, Farah Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Wamiqa Gabbi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neha Dhupia, Orry, and many others.

Check out her humorous messages that are sure to leave you in splits:

Diljit Dosanjh – Telephone ka lamba taar Aap mere favorite sardar Ab Issi baat pe #FollowKarloYaar

Shah Rukh Khan – Please Shahrukh sir #FollowKarloYaar

Kiara Advani – Yar Kiara, 10 Rps ki Pepsi tum ho sabse sexy Is baat toh #Follow KarloYaar

Shraddha Kapoor – Hello shraddha, mubarak on stree ! Please ab toh #FollowKarloYaar

Amazon ka subscription nahi hai free lekin mujhe follow kar lo Stree

Priyanka Chopra – Vodka ka shot Priyanka sabse hot Ab is baat pe please #FollowKarloYaar

Alia Bhatt – Sabko hai success ki chul Alia hai sabse beautiful Ab is baat pe #FollowKarloyaar 3 hours ago 154,886 likes Add

Ranveer Singh – Khaane ne aaj biryani hai Ranveer Singh toofani hai Ab toh please #FollowKarloYaar

Nick Jonas – Pulao me jeera, Mera jeeja heera Jeeju please #FollowKarloYaar

Produced by Sol Productions’ Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes, and directed by Sandeep Kukreja, Follow Kar Lo Yaar is now available to stream in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, exclusively on Prime Video.