From revealing who is her favorite person to her dream destinations, Rashmika Mandanna opens up on her live session with fans

Rashmika Mandanna is one actress who shares great chemistry with her fans. The national crush loves to keep in touch with her fans and always makes sure she is checking up on them and engaging with them via different mediums.

She is a social media queen and enjoys a huge following making her some of the high-ticket accounts on social media. While her fans always look forward to interacting with the actress, Rashmika recently came live from her Instagram account to have a fun chit-chat session with her fans.

Rashmika’s live session witnessed a huge crowd of her fans dropping their questions in the comment box. As the actress was seen talking to her fans in Telugu, she read a question asking who the favorite person in her life, to which Rashmika pointed out at the screen referring it to her fans.

Then came the next question, asking her dream destination, to which the actress mentioned, South Korea, Japan, and most of Asian countries. Then ahead of it, the actress also shared what’s her favorite place in the world to which she replied, ‘I love Coorg, I am from Karnataka, I love Karnataka and right now I am in Hyderabad and I love Hyderabad as well’.

Ahead of this, the actress also expressed her love for Anime when a fan asked who is your favorite art anime, and Rashmika said, ‘Naruto Uzumaki has been my crush since I was in school’. Then a fan asked Did you watch Demon Slayer to this, the national crush replied, ‘I don’t know, I must have but yes I have.’

The excited fan also asked her about her next movie to which Rashmika said, ‘Animal, Pushpa 2, Rainbow and VNR’. During the live session, Rashmika also mentioned her favorite song as she said, Premisthunna, O Rendu Prema Meghaalila, and Na Roja Nuvve.

Moreover, the actress also raised concern for her fans about this scorching heat as she said, “It’s been extremely hot, so I hope you guys all have been taking care of yourself and keeping yourself hydrated and still there is so much heat even now.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will be seen in ‘Animal’ along with Ranbir Kapoor and ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ along with Allu Arjun, ‘VNR Trio’, and ‘Rainbow’.