From Oct 1, Electricity Subsidy To Only Those Who Opt For It: Delhi CM

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that electricity subsidy in the national capital will be given only to those who ask for it. The new rule will be implemented from October 1, said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal further stated that he has taken the decision in the view of criticism his government is facing in the matter.

Currently, consumers in Delhi receive a ‘zero’ electricity bill up to 200 units per month and a Rs 800 subsidy if they consume 201 to 400 units per month.

Addressing a press conference today evening, he said, “Now cheap electricity will be optional in Delhi. That is, if a power consumer wants electricity subsidy, then he will get free or subsidised electricity from now.”