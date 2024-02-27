From Gun Training To Chhattisgarh Visit, How Adah Sharma Prepared For Her Character In Bastar: The Naxal Story

Ever since the teaser of ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ was dropped, the chatter among the audiences has been extremely high. The film from the team of ‘The Kerala Story’, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Subdipto Sen, and Adah Sharma is carrying a high buzz among the masses. So far, two teasers have been unveiled from the film, and both teasers have received the audience’s open support.

While the audiences lauded the teaser for another bold story from the makers, it also caught the eyeballs for the look of Adah Sharma. As seen in the teasers, Adah Sharma is seen essaying the character of IPS Neerja Madhvan in the film, and her look has sparked chatter among everyone.

It has been learned that to get into the skin of the character, Adah Sharma went through rigorous training. To understand the tonality and body language of Naxalites, the actress even had to stay in the jungles.

The actress had taken the training for ground battles for the preparation of the character. For the battle sequences, she used guns and defensive weapons as well. Besides this, Adah Sharma also visited Chhattisgarh for an extensive training session and during the visit to Chhattisgarh, she even met a few consultants to get the tone right for her character.

Following the massive response to the teaser, the makers have now unveiled the character posters for the much-awaited film. The team has shared a series of new posters from the film that introduce the audience to the lead actors and the characters they’re playing in the film.

The dedication shown by Adah Sharma is evident in the fact that Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen believe in getting every aspect of the film right. The makers don’t compromise on any aspect and aim to deliver another spine-chilling and real-life-based film.

The makers have exposed the truth about the number of Marxists and how Pseudo-intellectuals in our country are running propaganda to divide the country, funded by China. Also, the film aims to throw light on the very important movement which aims to make the nation a ‘Naxal Free Bharat’

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film will be released on March 15, 2024, in cinemas worldwide.