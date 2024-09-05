An extraordinary wedding is coming up in the upcoming episodes of Shemaroo Umang’s supernatural show ‘Shamshaan Champa’, where Vikram and the daayan Champa will finally get married. Although Vikram and Champa have often clashed with their constant arguing and misunderstandings, things took a surprising turn during a recent confrontation. What started as a heated argument between the two soon escalated, and in a fit of anger, Vikram suddenly declared that he wanted to marry Champa and did so right then and there.

But what could have made Vikram decide to marry so suddenly? Is it love, or is there something more sinister going on? With their complicated past and the dark forces threatening them, this unexpected marriage is sure to bring up more questions than answers. As viewers, we are left wondering what Vikram’s true intentions are and how this marriage will affect the ongoing battle between good and evil.

