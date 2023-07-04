From Cannes to South Korea, Sunny Leone’s Kennedy Shines Bright: Upcoming Screenings at NIFFF and BIFAN!

Sunny Leone’s highly acclaimed film ‘Kennedy’ is all set to be screened at two prestigious film festivals. It will premiere at the 2023 Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) on July 1 and July 4 and at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) on July 2 and July 8.

The actress is elated as her performance as the femme fatale Charlie in the film has been garnering immense love from global audiences. The Swiss and the South Korean cinema enthusiasts, as well as Sunny’s fans, are equally ecstatic following this announcement and are eagerly waiting to watch her on screen.

Sunny Leone’s performance in Kennedy has been highly praised by critics who have already seen the movie at its previous screenings. It premiered at the Midnight Screening at the Cannes Film Festival, where it received a seven-minute standing ovation, and at the Sydney Film Festival earlier this year.

Critics have commended Sunny’s ability to portray both vulnerability and strength, packing a punch as Charlie in the film. With her stellar acting prowess and undeniable beauty, Sunny has stolen hearts on a global scale, solidifying her position as a versatile actress.

Alongside Sunny Leone, Kennedy stars Rahul Bhatt in the titular role. Ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has directed the film. Besides Kennedy, Sunny has a few more exciting projects in the pipeline, which will be announced soon. Until then, her fans are eagerly awaiting Kennedy’s release in the Indian theatres.