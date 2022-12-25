From Biden To Pope Francis
From Biden To Pope Francis, Global Leaders Extend Their Goodwill On Christmas

By Pragativadi News Service
World leaders– US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, Pope Francis and other public figures have extended their goodwill this Christmas Day.

Jill and I hope everyone is able to spend time with family and friends during the holiday season. We’re also holding a special place in our hearts for anyone missing a loved one during this time.Jill and I hope everyone is able to spend time with family and friends during the holiday season. We’re also holding a special place in our hearts for anyone missing a loved one during this time. From our family to yours, we wish you a peaceful Christmas Eve, said Biden on Twitter.

 

Similarly, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau taking to twitter said:

