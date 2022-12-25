From Biden To Pope Francis, Global Leaders Extend Their Goodwill On Christmas

World leaders– US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, Pope Francis and other public figures have extended their goodwill this Christmas Day.

Jill and I hope everyone is able to spend time with family and friends during the holiday season. We're also holding a special place in our hearts for anyone missing a loved one during this time. From our family to yours, we wish you a peaceful Christmas Eve, said Biden on Twitter.

Similarly, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau taking to twitter said:

Merry Christmas! Like millions of Canadians, my family is excited to gather around the Christmas tree and spend some quality time together. And as we look ahead to the new year, we’re also wishing you joy, health, love, and peace. https://t.co/KDfMbzQFJC pic.twitter.com/I3lcAprIQe — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 24, 2022

In Jesus, God makes us His children and nourishes us with His tenderness. He comes to touch our hearts and to tell us that love is the only force that changes the course of history. #Christmas https://t.co/sylnCelAaf — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) December 24, 2022

