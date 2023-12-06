From Ananya Panday to Aneri Vajani & Suhana Khan: Meet most stylish celebrities of 2023

Style and elegance can never go away from trend and well, our Indian celebrities constantly give us a reminder of the same in their own sweet and stylish ways. The level of fashion and swag simply gets bigger and better with every passing year and well, the competition really manages to get the best out of everyone indeed.

Just like every other year, this year too, we had bombshells who slayed the world of fashion with exuberance. While the list can go on and on, it’s important to cut down on the names and focus on the ones who made it count with minimalistic effort. Well, here are the names ladies that you need to follow for this year. Let’s take a look:

Ananya Panday: This ‘Student’ of B-town needs no introduction and one of the most amazing aspects about her has to be that come what may whatever trolling, she does her own sweet thing with complete confidence. She is unabashedly and unapologetically just herself. Whenever she feels like getting decked up, she slays and we love our visual delight. Always a ray of positivity and hope for her young fans who adore her wholeheartedly.

Aneri Vajani: She’s a rocking sensation in the real sense of the term and for all the good reasons. Irrespective of the medium, be it TV shows or reality shows, she is on top of her game everywhere and even in the fashion department, she ensures that she’s a 10/10. Be it the stylish ethnic outfits or the bold western chic dresses, there’s nothing that she can’t dominate when she dons them. An absolute powerhouse in the vogue department for real.

Suhana Khan: Last but certainly not the least, we have to talk about our ‘Archies’ girl. She comes from a background and a family that’s known to be effortlessly stylish and set style trends and hence, we aren’t surprised. Although it’s just baby steps now and she has a long way to go, it’s a good start for her professionally.

As per our fashion police, these divas finally made the cut for this list and we congratulate them for setting the standards in fashion very high this year. Here’s hoping for even better the next time.