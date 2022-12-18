From Alia Bhatt To Hansika Motwani: Most Stylish & Gorgeous Brides Of 2022

New Delhi: The year 2022 witnessed some amazing and gorgeous brides. From Alia Bhatt to Hansika Motwani, they all married to the love of their lives.

While some stars took the traditional route for their bridal look, others made unconventional choices.

ALIA BHATT

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony. On her big day, Alia opted for an embroidered white and golden saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

MOUNI ROY

Mouni Roy got married to her long-time boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa in January 2022. Their wedding took place across two ceremonies – Bengali and Malayali.

NAYANTHARA

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s fairytale wedding is one of our all-time favourites. The couple got hitched on June 9.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

SHIBANI DANDEKAR

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar got hitched on February 19. Shibani took the unconventional route for her wedding outfit and made for a gorgeous bride. See pic:

HANSIKA MOTWANI

Hansika Motwani and her long-time boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya, got married on December 4 in Jaipur. Hansika looked beautiful as ever in a traditional red lehenga which was laced with heavy golden embroidery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

