‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry found dead in hot tub at his Los Angeles home: Reports

Los Angeles: Matthew Perry, renowned for his role in the TV series ‘Friends,’ was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence Saturday, reported LA Times quoting law enforcement officials familiar with the incident. He was 54.

Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery-homicide detectives are investigating the death, according to the report.

Perry had returned to his LA home after a two-hour round of pickleball game and sent his assistant on an errand. The assistant came back after around two hours and found Perry unresponsive in the Jacuzzi, reported TMZ. He dialled 911 for emergency assistance.

Reports indicate that no drugs were discovered at the scene, and there is no indication of foul play.

The cause of death will be determined at a later date by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Warner Bros TV, which produced Friends, said “we are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry”.

“Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family,” the statement read. “The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

Born in Massachusetts in 1969, Perry was raised in Ottawa, Canada, where he attended elementary school with Justin Trudeau, who later became Canadian prime minister.

Perry moved to Los Angeles as a teenager. He starred as Chazz Russell in Boys Will Be Boys from 1987 to 1988 and also had roles in shows including Growing Pains.

But he became an international star on Friends, a show which followed the lives of six New Yorkers navigating dating, careers and friendship.

The comedy, co-starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow, became one of the most successful shows of all time.

Perry was cast as the awkward Chandler Bing, famous for his sarcastic one-liners.

He battled for years with addiction to painkillers and alcohol, and attended rehabilitation clinics on multiple occasions.

Perry also appeared in several films, including Fools Rush In, Almost Heroes and the Whole Nine Yards.