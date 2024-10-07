New Delhi: A recent study has highlighted a concerning trend in India’s battle against diabetes. Popular fried snacks like samosas, pakodas, and chips are significantly contributing to the country’s diabetes epidemic.

India, often referred to as the diabetes capital of the world, now has over 101 million people living with diabetes. The study, conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), focused on the impact of Advanced Glycation End products (AGEs) found in these foods.

The Culprits: High-AGE Foods

AGEs are harmful compounds formed when foods are cooked at high temperatures, particularly in processed and fried foods1. These compounds contribute to inflammation and insulin resistance, both of which are key factors in the development of type 2 diabetes. The study revealed that a diet high in AGEs can significantly increase the risk of diabetes and other chronic diseases.

The researchers revealed that the following foods carry significant risks due to their high AGE content:

Fried foods: chips, fried chicken, samosas, pakoras

Baked goods: cookies, cakes, crackers

Processed foods: ready-made meals, margarine, mayonnaise

Animal-based foods cooked at high temperatures: grilled or roasted meats like bacon, beef, and poultry

Roasted nuts: dry nuts, roasted walnuts, sunflower seeds

These foods are common in the Indian diet and are routinely prepared using cooking methods that increase their AGE levels, such as frying, roasting, grilling, and baking.

Study Findings

The study involved 38 overweight and obese adults, aged 25 to 45 years, who followed both a high-AGE and a low-AGE diet over a 12-week period. The results were telling: participants on the low-AGE diet showed improved insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels, while those on the high-AGE diet had higher levels of AGEs and inflammation.

These findings underscore the urgent need for public health initiatives to reduce the consumption of high-AGE foods. Dr. R. M. Anjana, one of the lead researchers, emphasized the importance of dietary changes in combating diabetes. “Reducing the intake of fried and processed foods can have a significant impact on diabetes prevention and management,” she said.

As India grapples with this growing health crisis, it is crucial for individuals to be aware of the risks associated with their dietary choices. Opting for healthier alternatives and reducing the consumption of fried and processed foods can help mitigate the risk of diabetes and improve overall health.

For more information on how to manage and prevent diabetes, consult with healthcare professionals and consider adopting a diet low in AGEs.

