Friday Release! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhaakad hit theatres

Mumbai: This week, with the release of two big-ticket films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, and Dhaakad, led by Kangana Ranaut, film trade analysts hope that the Hindi film industry will turn the tide.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhaakad are two films that complement each other very well at the cinemas because both cater to a different audience. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a family entertainer. Dhaakad, on the other hand, is a mass entertainer.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a standalone sequel to the hit 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa which was led by actors Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan and helmed by Priyadarshan. Now, with Anees Bazmee at the helm, it remains to be seen if Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be able to recreate the success of the 2007 film, given that Bollywood franchises — with a few exceptions — have had a hard time filling up theatres.

Dhaakad, another release this Friday, is an action-thriller with some high-voltage action sequences featuring Kangana Ranaut.