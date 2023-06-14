Fresh Violence In Manipur: 9 Killed, Several Hurt As Militants Open Fire In Imphal East

Imphal: At least nine villagers were killed and 10 others injured when suspected militants attacked Khamelock village in Imphal East district and fired indiscriminately on Tuesday night, police said, in the latest case of violence from the state which has been rocked by violence after major ethnic clashes erupted in May.

Unofficial sources put the death toll at 11, news agency IANS reported. A police official said that heavily armed militants attacked the Khamelock village late on Tuesday night and fired on the villagers from automatic weapons killing nine people on the spot. “Nine people have been killed and 10 others injured in fresh violence this morning in Khamenlok area, Imphal East. Postmortem procedure underway,” Shivkanta Singh, SP Imphal East, said.

The victims were either sleeping or just finished their dinner when the extremists rained bullets from their sophisticated arms. The injured were immediately taken to various hospitals. Death toll is likely to increase as the condition of several of the wounded is stated to be critical, the news agency said.

The militants armed with sophisticated weapons surrounded the villagers of the Khamelok area bordering Imphal East district and Kangpoki district and launched the attack at around 1 am, the police said. The injured have been admitted to Imphal hospital, they said.