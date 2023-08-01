Fresh Violence Erupts In Haryana’s Gurugram

Gurugram: A fresh spell of violence erupted in Haryana’s Gurugram as the violence reached there from the neighbouring Nuh district.

The violence in Nuh erupted on Monday after two groups clashed following stone pelting during a religious procession and cars were set on fire which has claimed the lives of five people including two police personnel. On Monday, a mob attacked a mosque and killed its naib imam. The 26-year-old imam was killed and a mosque was set ablaze in Gurugram’s Sector 57, said the police on Tuesday, as per a PTI report.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting on Tuesday and took stock of the situation. Section 144 is imposed in several districts and mobile internet has been suspended till Wednesday.

The police are also conducting flag marches appealing to people to maintain law and order.

In a fresh spell of violence in Haryana, an eatery in Gurugram’s Badshahpur was set on fire by a mob, and adjoining shops were vandalised on Tuesday.

Notably, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner on Tuesday visited Sector 57 and said the situation there is peaceful and normal. “I visited the site (Sector 57, Gurugram) earlier today and the situation there is peaceful and normal,” said Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav on overnight violence in Gurugram’s Sector 57 area.

“We have conducted flag marches as well…in Gurugram one death reported in Sector 57 mosque, 5 vehicles were torched in Sohna and 2-3 shops have been vandalised,” he added.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday alleged that there was a “big conspiracy” behind the violence which erupted in Nuh after stones were pelted during a religious procession and cars were set on fire on Monday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party over violence. “The BJP, the media and the forces standing with them have spread the kerosene of hatred across the country. Only love can douse this fire in the country,” he tweeted.