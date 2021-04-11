Fresh plea on Rafale deal filed in SC for probe into kickbacks

New Delhi: A fresh plea was filed in Supreme Court for investigation into Rafale deal following revelation in French portal on kickbacks.

Advocate Manohar Lal Sharma has again filed a petition on the matter. He was the person who had filed PILs in 2015 and 2018.

The PIL has made Prime Minister Narendra Modi Respondent No 1, Union of India and CBI are respondents No 2 and 3 respectively. The PIL is entirely based on new revelations by the French portal that urges the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the news report.

Dassault Aviation has already denied the allegations and said there was no corruption or irregularities in the deal.

The Supreme Court had on December 14, 2018, dismissed a batch of PILs filed by ML Sharma, Prashant Bhushan, Arun Shourie, Yashwant Singh and Vineet Dhanda that sought an independent probe into the 2015 Rafale deal.

Dismissing the petitions, a bench headed by then Chief Justice said the country cannot afford to be lacking in any manner so far as defence is concerned.

The court then said country’s defence preparedness cannot be undermined in a situation where the adversaries are stated to have acquired not only 4th generation but even 5th generation aircraft.