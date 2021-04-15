Fresh Notification For Pipili Bypoll Soon: Odisha CEO

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sushil Lohani on Thursday informed that the Election Commission of India (ECI) will soon issue a fresh notification for by-election to the Assembly constituency.

Lohani informed that the ECI has been apprised about the death of Mangaraj. It will issue fresh dates for the bypoll in the Pipili assembly segment. Once the date is announced, the process for the Pipili by-election will resume.

As per section 52 (1), (c) of Representation of People’s Act, the returning officer has adjourned the Pipili bypoll yesterday and the matter has been notified to the Election Commission of India (ECI), said Lohani while addressing a press conference today.

As per provision of the law, the Congress party will be given a chance to announce a new candidate. The entire schedule for Pipili Bypoll will be announced by ECI, said Lohani.

It is pertinent to mention here that Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj, who was undergoing treatment in Apollo Hospitals in Bhubaneswar, died of Covid-19 infection yesterday.

The Pipili bypoll was scheduled to be held on April 17 and the results were supposed to be announced on May 2, 2021.