Fresh Low Pressure likely to form over Gulf of Martaban & adjoining Myanmar today to form today

Bhubaneswar: A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over Gulf of Martaban & adjoining Myanmar today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Bhubaneswar regional centre said.

In its latest update, the weather office on Thursday informed that a cyclonic circulation lies over Gulf of Martaban & adjoining Myanmar and extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.

The weather bureau predicted that the low pressure is unlikely to have any impact on Odisha.

On the other hand, it said conditions are becoming favorable for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of South & Central Bay of Bengal and some parts of South Arabian Sea during next 2 days.

The weather office has predicted that light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning may occur in several districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours under the impact of nor’wester activities.

Yellow warning has been issued for 15 districts–Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur.