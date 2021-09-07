Fresh Low Pressure Likely Around Sept 11: IMD

Bhubaneswar: Another low-pressure area is likely to form over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal around September 11, forecasted the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In a tweet, the IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre here said: “A fresh Low Pressure area is likely to form over North and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal around 11th September, 2021.”

On the other hand, the well marked low pressure area over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha & neighbourhood now lies over south Chhattisgarh & adjoining south Odisha. The associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to move west- northwestwards during the next 2 days, said the IMD.

In this connection, the Regional Meteorological Centre has forecasted rainfall for several districts of Odisha.

Day 1 (valid from 1330 hrs IST of 07.09.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 08.09.2021): Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Boudh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Nabarangpur.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 08.09.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 09.09.2021): Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 09.09.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 10.09.2021): Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal.

Day 4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 10.09.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 11.09.2021): Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Balasore.

Day 5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 11.09.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 12.09.2021): Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Cuttack, Koraput, Malkangiri.