Fresh Low Pressure: Heavy Rainfall To Lash Odisha Till Aug 21

Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha will witness rainfall till August 21 following a fresh low pressure system, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, the fresh low pressure system is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas around August 18, 2022. Under the influence, everal districts of the state will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The intensity of rainfall in several parts of Odisha is likely to increase from August 18, it said.

Weather forecast and warning:

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 17.08.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 18.08.2022)

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Khordha, Puri.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 HRS IST of 18.08.2022 up to 0830 HRS IST of 19.08.2022)

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 19.08.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 20.08.2022)

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda. Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Khurda, Puri, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Nuapada.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 20.08.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 21.08.2022)

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sonepur, Sambalpur. Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh.