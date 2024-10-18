Bhubaneswar: A fresh upper-air cyclonic circulation is expected to develop over the North Andaman Sea around October 20.

Consequently, a low-pressure area is anticipated to form over the Central Bay of Bengal by October 22, which is likely to shift northwestwards and escalate into a depression by October 24. Simultaneously, the India Meteorological Department’s regional centre in Bhubaneswar has issued a yellow warning for light to moderate rainfall, along with thundershowers and lightning, across various districts of Odisha.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha:

Day 1 (Valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 19.10.2024)

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at a few places over Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, coastal Odisha, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Kandhamal, while dry weather will likely prevail in the remaining districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be Aware): Isolated places in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati may experience thunderstorms with lightning.

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 19.10.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 20.10.2024)

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at several places across the southern districts of Odisha, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj. Meanwhile, dry weather is likely to prevail in the remaining districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be Aware): Isolated places in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati are very likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning.

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 20.10.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 21.10.2024)

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected to occur at a few places across the coastal districts of Odisha, including Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, and Kalahandi, while dry weather is likely to prevail in the remaining districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 21.10.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 22.10.2024)

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected to occur at a few places across the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, and Gajapati, while dry weather is likely to prevail in the remaining districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 22.10.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 23.10.2024)

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected to occur at a few places across the coastal districts of Odisha, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Rayagada, while dry weather is likely to prevail in the remaining districts of Odisha.

Day 6 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 23.10.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 24.10.2024)

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at many places across the coastal districts of Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, and Dhenkanal, and at a few places in the districts of Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, and Kalahandi. Meanwhile, dry weather is likely to prevail in the remaining districts of Odisha.

