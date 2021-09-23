Fresh LOPAR To Trigger Heavy Rainfall In Odisha; Yellow Alert Issued For 2 Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Regional Centre on Thursday has issued heavy rain alert for several districts in the next 24 hours.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, a fresh low pressure area (LOPAR) is taking shape over the Bay of Bengal. Under the influence, several districts will witness heavy rain.

Besides, a yellow warning has been issued for two district-Koraput, and Nabarangpur.

The MeT has also warned of lightning & moderate rainfall activity in Malkangiri & Mayurbhanj districts during the period.